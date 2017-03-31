Obituary: Robert Joseph Davis, 78, of Trumbull

Trumbull Times

By Trumbull Times on March 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Robert Joseph Davis, 78, of Trumbull, husband of the late Patricia Mulvihill Davis, died March 27, at CT Hospice, Branford.

Born in Bridgeport on Aug. 13, 1938, son of the late Louis and Jane Zuccarelli Davis; U.S. Army veteran; account executive with Morton Salt, real estate broker, owner of RJD Associates, ticket salesman for Cinemark Theaters.

Survivors include daughter, Mary Angelucci and son-in-law, Paul Angelucci of Trumbull, three grandchildren, Paul II, Adam and Hailey, brother, Joseph L. Davis of Florida, a niece and several nephews.

Entombment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Friends of Appalachia, Inc., 929 White Plains Rd., #342, Trumbull, CT 06611 or online at friendsofappalachia.org.

Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

