Trumbull Times

Red Cross assists Trumbull family after fire

By Donald Eng on March 31, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

The Red Cross is assisting a Trumbull family after an early morning kitchen fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of a Frederick Street home.

According to Long Hill Chief Doug Bogen, the fire started about 6 a.m. By the time responders arrived smoke was billowing out from under the eaves and the flames had spread to the kitchen cabinets and along the ceiling.

About 20 firefighters fought the fire, saving the main portion of the house. Despite the firefighting efforts the house will need fire and smoke remediation before the occupants, two adults and no children according to the Red Cross, can move back in.

Red Cross assistance includes personal comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.

Related posts:

  1. Remembering 9/11
  2. Trumbull police announce fully-funded K9 program
  3. Tonight: Police, NAACP to co-host community forum
  4. Police Reports: Stolen car, threatening phone calls, drugs
Previous Post Aquarion Water Company offers free fishing permits Next Post Cat adoption event, tag sale items sought, cat project meeting
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress