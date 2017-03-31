Red Cross assists Trumbull family after fire

The Red Cross is assisting a Trumbull family after an early morning kitchen fire caused heavy damage to the kitchen of a Frederick Street home.

According to Long Hill Chief Doug Bogen, the fire started about 6 a.m. By the time responders arrived smoke was billowing out from under the eaves and the flames had spread to the kitchen cabinets and along the ceiling.

About 20 firefighters fought the fire, saving the main portion of the house. Despite the firefighting efforts the house will need fire and smoke remediation before the occupants, two adults and no children according to the Red Cross, can move back in.

Red Cross assistance includes personal comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided.