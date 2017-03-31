Obituary: Francis “Frank” P. Tully, 88, of Chelmsford

Francis “Frank” P. Tully, 88, of Chelmsford, died Tuesday afternoon, March 28, 2017, in Chelmsford, MA surrounded by his loving children.

He was married to the late Joanne Tully, who died on August 29, 2012.

Born in Lowell, he was the son of the late Bernard and Ellen Tully. He graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1946 and earned a BS in Chemistry from Lowell Technological Institute in 1951.

He proudly served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Frank worked as a chemist for Lawrence Manufacturing of Lowell. He was an avid reader, golfer and sports fan.

He is survived by his son, Stephen and his wife, Lorraine Tully of Tewksbury; daughter, Ellen and her husband, John Nutter of Trumbull, CT; five grandchildren, Jason, Christopher, and Michelle Tully, and Brett and Joelle Nutter; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Lila Tully and many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late B. Joseph Tully of Dracut and Richard Tully of Lowell.

Visiting hours are Sunday, April 2, 2-4 p.m., at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA followed by Military Honors at 4 P.M. A private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250; www.dav.org/ways-to-give.

