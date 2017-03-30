2017 Spring FCIAC Preview: St. Joseph Cadets

Before the 2017 spring season begins, the HAN Network broadcasting crew visited all 17 FCIAC schools to interview sports captains and coaches. The third stop of 2017 Spring FCIAC Tour brought us to St. Joseph High School on Wednesday morning, March 29.

HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains from St. Joe’s baseball, tennis, softball, track, volleyball, lacrosse and golf teams. All thosevideos can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ girls track captains Lydia Seyer, Liz Holmes, Arianna Morton, Amanda Ramos and Brenna Hynes.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ boys track captains Josh Siegler, Will Whitlock, Stephen Tiberio Kyle Leite, Ryan Haack and Coach Chris Blackwell.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ Softball Captains Jovanna Hillman, Hannah Errico and Melissa Bike.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ tennis captains Bridget Fatse and Owen Francis.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ girls lacrosse captains Mikaela Trafecante and Amanda Lopez with coach Leeland Gray.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ volleyball captain Jack Munger and Connor Higgins.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ lacrosse captains Jared Newall and Kevin Faustich.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ baseball captains Tom Montelli, Zach Dunkel, Neil Velasquez, Griffin Love.

Here’s our interview with the Cadets’ golf captains Andrew Van Etten and Tom Flynn.

HAN’s spring season launches in the midst of our FCIAC tour. Our first game is Saturday, April 1, when Darien High boys lacrosse faces off with Yorktown.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.