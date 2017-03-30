Spotlight listing of upcoming events

Thursday, March 30

Trumbull Computer Users Group — Monthly meeting at 7 p.m., in the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. The main speakers will be from Microsoft’s store in Danbury. The topics that they will cover are what’s new in Windows 10, Microsoft Edge, and special inking program features.

They will also be available to answer any questions about your computer if you need some help.

The meeting is free and open to anyone who would like to come and listen. Light refreshments will be available.

Saturday, April 1

Food drive — From 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Library on Quality Street, Trumbull Community Women (TCW), will once again be collecting food items to benefit the Trumbull Food Pantry. There will be a book sale going on at the library, with heavy foot traffic anticipated, so the club is hoping for a successful collection. The pantry serves more than 100 families in Trumbull and depends on the generosity of the community to keep shelves well stocked. TCW members will have lists of needed items available, and it is hoped the proximity of the library to Stop & Shop will make dropping off food items convenient. Items in need include: Laundry detergent, dish soap, coffee, napkins, Pasta Roni, applesauce (jars or cans), feminine protections (pads), deodorant (male & female), canned fruit.

Sunday, April 2

Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk — Beginning at 2 p.m., the 43rd annual kick-off rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford. The walk is set for Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the Rally, presentations will be given by Stratford Baptist Church food pantry and the Thomas Merton Center, Food Pantry Program, as well as an update from Megan Miller of Church World Service. People to be honored this year are the members of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Bridgeport; Stratford United Methodist Church, and Remedy Partners. In 2016, the walk raised more than $30,000 with 25% of the monies raised remaining in the Bridgeport area for hunger-related programs. A reception will follow the rally. For information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284.

Saturday, April 8

Shred Day — Boy Scout Troop 65 is hosting Shred Day on Saturday, April 8, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5995 Main St., from 9 a.m.-noon. Shred your important papers and help raise funds for Boy Scout Troop 65. $10 per box. All shredding is provided by Winters Bros. Water Systems. All shredding done on site.

By Friday, April 14

Spring mulch sale — Trumbull High School hockey team’s annual Spring mulch sale is on. Each $6 bag is 3 cubic feet of brown, black or red mulch. Purchases include free delivery to your Trumbull residence the weekend of April 22-23. Order by Friday, April 14: Trumbullmulchdrive.com. For any questions or more information: 203-767-7326 or [email protected].

Wednesday, April 19

Garden Club meeting — The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting featuring guest speaker Lee Ganim, “That Garden Guy” on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. The Club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening. Information: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Thursday, April 27-

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Upcoming trips — Pick up the bus at St. Theresa’s Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull; the parking lot in back of the church. For reservations or more information, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

July 11 — Delaney House, Holyoke, Mass. All you can eat lobster and comedy show, $101.

Sept. 12 — N.Y. Botanical Garden, Dale Chihuly Exhibition blown glass sculptures and lunch at Arthur Ave., and time to shop, $98.

Sept. 25-27 — Ogunquit, Maine, includes two nights at Meadowmere Resorts, four meals, sightseeing and admissions. Deposit $150 by Monday, July 3; final payment Monday, Aug. 7, $437 double and $547 single.

Saturday, April 29

Beatles tribute — The Penny Lane Band benefit concert will take place at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull. The benefit concert will support local food pantries/ministries. The concert will feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased either in advance by calling 203-878-7508 or at the door the day of the show. Any and all food donations will also be appreciated and accepted. For more information, call 203-878-7508 or email [email protected].

Saturday, May 20

Document shredding fund-raiser — Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. All kinds of papers and documents will be shredded while you wait, by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are welcome. Destroying confidential documents helps protect against theft and identity fraud. The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Cash or checks are accepted. For information, call the Parish Office at 203-377-3133 or email [email protected] The event is sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC.

Friday, July 21

Trumbull High Class of 1987 reunion — The class of 1987 is planning a 30-year reunion to be held at the Penfield Beach Pavilion in Fairfield. Currently looking for missing classmates. Contact Joanne (Carbone) Amante at [email protected] for further details.

ONGOING

Trumbull Community Women collect new socks — Trumbull Community Women (TCW) are collecting new socks to be distributed to local social services organizations, in its ongoing drive to help those less fortunate in our community. The TCW Giving Tree, as the project is called, will be located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St. And the beneficiary of the initial drive will be the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Discounted movie tickets — Trumbull Parks and Recreation Department offers discounted movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas year round. Tickets are $8 each, a savings of $3/ticket, and redeemable at any Bow Tie Cinema locations; 3D movies and BTX theaters will assess additional surcharges. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Recreation office, 5892 Main St. Call 203-452-5060 for more information.

Senior Center Transportation — The Trumbull Senior Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs. The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Trumbull Business Network — Trumbull Business Network is one of the longer running networking groups in Trumbull meeting every Wednesday at 7:30 a.m., at the Helen Plumb building on Church Hill Road. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit trumbullbn.com.

Trumbull MS support group — The Trumbull MS Support Group meets at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Trumbull, from 6:30-8 p.m., on the third Tuesday of each month.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter offers more than 25 support groups throughout Connecticut. Call Amy at 800-FIGHT MS or visit www.ctfightsMS.org.

Cell phone recycling — Congregation B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers.

After being refurbished, they are distributed to women in crisis to call 911, in case of emergency.

Collection boxes in Trumbull, are located at the B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Nichols Memorial Library, Starbucks, and Gioves.

Substance abuse support group — The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) group provides a free, weekly drop-in support group for parents and other concerned family members whose loved ones are using or abusing mind-altering substances.

The C.A.R.E.S. group’s mission is to provide education, support, access to resources, and hope for individuals and families struggling with substance abuse or addiction. C.A.R.E.S. meets every Tuesday at St. George Orthodox Church, 5490 Main St., Trumbull and every Thursday at the Echo Hose Ambulance Training Center, 286 Howe Ave., Shelton, from 7-9 p.m.

For additional locations and information, call 1-855-406-0246 or visit thecaresgroup.org.

Young Adult Support Group – A free support group for individuals 18-35 living with cancer. The group will meet every first and third Tuesday each month at 10 a.m., at Park Avenue Medical Center, Integrative Medicine 5520 Park Ave., Trumbull. Facilitated by Dr. Mary Jo Vasquez. Inquire or RSVP to [email protected] or call 203-816-0183 for additional information. For information on additional support services offered at Integrative Medicine, call 203.337.8660.

Monday night bingo — Congregation B’nai Torah, 5700 Main St., Trumbull, hosts bingo on Monday evenings. Card sales begin at 6 p.m., and the games start at 7 p.m. Special games available, as well as a progressive jackpot and door prizes, in a nonsmoking facility. Public welcome. Call 203-268-6940 for more information.

Donations needed for animal shelter — Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road is in need of the following: Clay litter, rawhide chews, canned cat or canned dog food (any kind) and dog toys for strong chewers (for example, Kongs). Although it is appreciated, soft toys with squeakers and stuffing are discouraged, since the animals can tear them out and get sick. For other items, call the shelter at 203-452-5088 or visit Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) on Amazon.com. Click on Wish List and search for Trumbull Animal Group.

Seeking volunteers/donations — The Trumbull Animal Group (TAG) is seeking volunteers, or if anyone would just like to make a donation, you can mail to P.O. Box 110090, Trumbull, CT 06611. To become a member, cost is $10 per year and you will be added to their email list and be involved in all activities throughout the year.

Networking group meets — Join Fairfield County Leads Exchange networking group for small business owners. They meet every Thursday from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center, 7115 Main St. For information, call Jeffrey Kunkel 203-395-3944.

Trumbull MS support group — Meets at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., from 6:30-8 p.m., on the third Tuesday of each month. For more information, call Amy at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Connecticut Chapter at 800-FIGHTMS or visit ctfightsMS.org.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — Support group for caregivers and families led by Harbor care Director, David Fife. Third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Hosted at Middebrook Farms of Trumbull, 2750 Reservoir Ave., Trumbull. Call 203-268-2400 for more information or e-mail [email protected].

Widowed men — Widowed Persons Service (WPS)/A New Way of Life, will sponsor breakfast at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., the second and fourth Saturday every month at 9 a.m. Just show up or call Peter at 203-882-8662 for more information. All are welcome.

Damsels in Divorce — Support group for women in all phases of divorce; from contemplation to completion, take place on the second and fourth Friday nights of every month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Church, 5958 Main St., Trumbull. Look for the signs to see in which space the meeting will be held in when you arrive. Any questions, contact Jennifer at [email protected].

Cell phone recycling — B’nai Torah Nursery School, 5700 Main St., is continuing its collection of used/broken/unwanted cell phones, batteries and chargers from locations throughout the Trumbull area for refurbishing and distribution to women in crisis to call 911 in case of emergency. Collection boxes in Trumbull locations: B’nai Torah Nursery School, Trumbull Police Station, Old Towne Restaurant, Trumbull Library, Fairchild Library, CVS on White Plains Road, Minuteman Cleaners, Home Veterinary Services, and Guacamole Grill.

Donations sought — Donate your old but still usable clothing, shoes, sneakers, belts, linens, pillow cases, blankets, curtains or stuffed animals. Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St., now hosts a St. Pauly’s used clothing drop-off shed. Easily accessible, and located in the rear parking lot behind the church. Receipts are available at the shed for your charitable donation. Place donations in plastic bags and tie them up to keep clean and dry. Do not put any rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods or electronics in the shed. More information at gracetrumbull.org.

Sikorsky Retirees Friendship Club — Meets the second Friday of every month at 1 p.m., at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road, Lordship, in Stratford. Coffee and pastry at every meeting, and throughout the year, lunches, a picnic and a Christmas party. All of Sikorsky retirees and spouses can join. For more information, call Alton R. Donofrio at 203-380-1940.

Al-Anon meetings — Al-Anon is a resource for family members and friends affected by alcoholism. Al-Anon meets Monday at 7:30 a.m., and Thursday at 11:30 a.m., at Grace Episcopal Church, 5958 Main St. Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke. Alateen helps teens age 12-20 and also meets Thursday at 8 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church. There are no dues or fees to participate. For information, call 1-888-825-2666. Visit ct-al-anon.org. A free publication is available at Al-AnonFamilyGroups.org.

Knitters and crocheters — Meet at Panera Bread in the Trumbull Westfield Mall on Wednesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. Enjoy sharing your craft with others. All levels are welcome.

Men’s Club — Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club welcomes new members; open to all men age 60 or older, no residency requirements. Club conducts weekly golf competitions, sponsors two bowling leagues during fall and winter months; 261-2069.