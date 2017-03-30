Boys lacrosse: Trumbull to open season with Shelton High

The Trumbull High boys lacrosse team returns a strong nucleus of players.

Coach Jim Kammerman’s Eagles open their season when they play host to Shelton High out of the SCC on Saturday at 12 p.m. Trumbull travels to Wilton High’s Fujitani Field for its 6:30 p.m. FCIAC lidlifter on Tuesday.

“We have a good mix of younger and older players, but most have varsity experience,” said Kammerman, now in his sixth season. “The expectation level has increased every year, as well as the win total for the past five years.”

“The offense will be led by senior attackman Danny Hoffmann and senior midfielder Jake Liebowitz. Junior Luke Kammerman and freshman Griffin Schutz round out a strong athletic attack and will be counted on to carry a lot of the offensive workload.

“In addition to Liebowitz at the midfield, junior Peter Raverta, sophomore Andrew Tinnesz and senior captain Spencer Bieble will be expected to lead the way. Junior Garrett Lapham and senior Trevor Arganese round out the midfield group.

“Junior captain Alec Neubauer will be anchoring a young, but experienced defense. Junior Michael Nevins and senior Zach Lombardi complete the close unit. Freshman Kyle Atherton and sophomore Harrison Bowen are expected to be contributors at both ends of the field. Sophomore goalie Josh Vaughn will be in between the pipes.”

Trumbull won 10 games a year ago, and was three goals short of taking that total to 12.

“The FCIAC is as good as it gets,” Kammerman said. “Until someone can beat Darien they’ve earned the right to be atop the preview again. I think you’ll see the usual suspects in the mix, Ridgefield, New Canaan, Wilton, Staples.

“The real battle will be for the teams in the mix for the slots 6-8 to make the FCIAC playoffs. Teams like St. Joe’s, Ludlowe, Warde, Trumbull, Norwalk, Danbury and others should all be vying for those last spots.”