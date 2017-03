Girls basketball: Trumbull’s Claudia Tucci named All State

Claudia Tucci from Trumbull High was selected for the second year in a row to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association Class LL All-State girls basketball team.

She will be honored at the All-State Banquet on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington, Connecticut.

Class LL

Haley Conley NFA, Caroline Curnal Ridgefield, McKenna Dale EO Smith, Alexa Kellner Stamford, Jada Lucas New London, India Pagan New London, Daja Polk Fairfield Warde, Claudia Tucci Trumbull

Class L

Adrienne DiGioia Branford, Gabby Martin Hand, Idalis Miranda Holy Cross, Lizahya Morgan Capital Prep, Karli Opalka Pomperaug, Brie Pergola Torrington, Angelique Rodriguez Capital Prep, Mary Schoenherr Farmington

Class M

Nikki Bitinaitis Cromwell, Mia Brennan Waterford, Caitlyn Dittman St. Bernard, Gabrielle Joseph ND Fairfield, Jocelyn Luizzi Bacon Academy, Kristen Teklits New Fairfield, Mckenzie Rusczyk Suffield, Kylie Schlottman East Haven

Class S

Emily Briggs Canton, Casey Carangelo Thomaston, Loren D’Agostino East Windsor, Kathryn Konow Lyman Memorial, Savannah Marshall Westbrook, Julia Quinn Thomaston, Gyanna Russell East Hampton, Raelynn Voislow Windsor Locks

ACADEMIC ALL STATE

Emily Briggs Canton, Katherine Konow Lyman Memorial, Jocelyn Luizzi Bacon Academy