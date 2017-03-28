Herbst: Community center is my top priority

Beginning construction of a state-of-the-art community center will be First Selectman Tim Herbst’s top priority for 2017, he said Tuesday at the annual State of the Town speech at Tashua Knolls.

After rattling off a list of points of community pride, like the school system and Tashua Knolls golf course, Herbst announced his long-awaited plan.

“I’m proud of our accomplishments, but we have more to do,” he said. “This afternoon, I wish to communicate my highest priority for 2017, and that is to commence construction of a multi-generational community center.”

Such a center would be a source of pride for the town, like Tashua Knolls and the school system, he said. Plus, with some debt being retired and a possible sale of several outdated town-owned properties, building the center could be done at minimal effect on taxpayers, he said.

“You’re never going to find another opportunity again to build such a facility at such an affordable price,” he said.

