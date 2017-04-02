Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on April 2, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

Delaware Valley University — The following students have been accepted: Natalie Buonaiuto, Shawn Easterbrook.

Green Mountain College — Local high school senior,  Amelia Walker has been awarded the Green Mountain Leadership Award. Green Mountain College grants this scholarship to selected students with an interest in the sciences who are preparing to lead communities and the world to a more sustainable future.

Trinity College — Trevor J. Bellows was awarded Faculty Honors.

Dean’s List

Pratt Institute — Cameron Kimball, a sophomore.

