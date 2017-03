Amalia Roldan, of Trumbull, wife of the late Gustavo Roldan, died March 25.

Born in Cuba to the late Rafael and Mariana Tamayo.

Survived by daughter, Martha Roldan, son, Gustavo Roldan, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services: Wednesday, March 29, 7:30 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4 p.m. until time of service.