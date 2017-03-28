Golf: Tashua Knolls to host 115th CT Amateur Championship

The Tashua Knolls Golf Course will be hosting the CT State Golf Association, 115th CT Amateur Championship this year from June 19-23.

The Amateur Championship will bring 132 golfers, along with family members and caddies to town for this prestigious event. This marks the first time in the 115-year history the championship will be held at a public golf course.

In the past, the tournament has been held at some of Connecticut’s most exclusive clubs such as Wethersfield CC, New Haven Country Club, Black Hall Club, Brooklawn and the Patterson Club.

“The Town of Trumbull and the folks at Tashua Knolls have demonstrated a level of support and commitment to golf and the CSGA that is second to none, “ said Ryan Hoffman, CSGA Tournament Director. “When the opportunity presented itself to finally bring the Amateur to a public course, for the first time in the events 115 year history, Tashua Knolls was at the top of the list.”

PGA Director of Golf Bobby Brown said. “Our golf commission and Tashua staff have worked hard to support CSGA efforts. We believe it is in the best interest of growing the game of golf. It is a no brainer. We are honored to be hosting the championship this year.”

Timothy Herbst, Trumbull’s First Selectman said, “The golf commission and staff do a tremendous job maintaining the course and providing a high level of service. The selection of Tashua Knolls for the 115th CT Amateur Championship is a testament to their outstanding efforts. The facility is a great asset that helps distinguish Trumbull as a community of choice in Connecticut.”

Rina Bakalar, economic and community development director, noted the benefit to area establishments that will come along with hosting such an event. “Whenever you bring hundreds of visitors to town, folks will utilize restaurants, stores, and hotels,” she said. “Given many of the visitors will come from throughout Connecticut, we hope they will come back and tell their friends about the great restaurants and shops in town.”

If businesses are interested in sponsorship opportunities or additional information, they can contact Bobby Brown at 203-452-5171 or [email protected].