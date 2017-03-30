Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook sale — Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Book Nook sales are Saturdays, approximately every other month. For information or to volunteer, call the library or get contact information at their website: the-friends- of-the-trumbull-library.com.

Ken Morr Band — Sunday, April 2, 2-3:30 p.m. Back by popular demand. Free. Register.

Nonfiction Book Group — Wednesday, April 5, noon-1 p.m. This month’s selection is Factory Man: How One Furniture Maker Battled Offshoring, Stayed Local-and Helped Save an American Town, by Beth Macy. Bring your lunch. Drop-ins welcome. Facilitated by Joan Hammill.

BIZ: SPARK Your Social — Wednesday, April 5, 6:30-8 p.m. Social media doesn’t have to be frustrating. Social media guru Cynthia Cavoto will share powerful strategies to “spark your business’s social” so you can create media fires all over the internet. Connect, engage, and convert clicks to cash flow. Free. Register. Co-sponsored by TLS and SCORE.

Social Media: Key Features for Job Search — Thursday, April 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Certified executive career management coach Linda Van Valkenburgh will help you improve your social media skills, for career search or to highlight your credentials and industry reputation. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, April 3 and Wednesday, April 5, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, April 4, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new story time format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru age 2. Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele for Beginners — Gr. K-4. Wednesday, Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Have you ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think: Learn the basics in one hour. Drop in w/ukulele (exccept baritone). Register only if you do not have a ukulele.

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, April 3, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, April 3, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, April 5, 10:30-11 a.m. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Robert the Guitar Guy — Ages birth to 8. Wednesday, April 5, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Drop in.

Art Explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, April 6, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Free. Register.

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, April 6, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi and your toddler for yoga. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.