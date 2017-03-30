School Briefs

Booth Hill School

On Friday, March 31, there will be a TAY performance of Billy G and the Kids at 9 a.m.

The Booth Hill Fathers Club and Craig Dwelle are proud to present the first ever March Madness Night at the BHS gym on March 31, 6-7:30 p.m., for 4th and 5th graders. Go to boothhill.school for registration forms.

Continue to send in your Box Tops. All money earned from this year’s Box Tops collection goes toward the Media Center.

Frenchtown School

Frenchtown is having our first Family Fun Time at Insports on Saturday, April 1, from 3-5 p.m. No entrance fee. Fun organized games, raffles and food for purchase at the Game On Bar & Grill. You must RSVP to attend.

Grade 3 will be hosting a Math Night for grade 3 parents and their third grader on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. More information will be sent home.

All students will participate in Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, April 7. Don’t forget to send in your donation envelope.

No school from April 10-April 17 for spring recess and a teacher PD day. School reopens on Tuesday, April 18.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26, 2017. Enroll at www.shopriteforeducation.com. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.