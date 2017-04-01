Cartoon exhibit coming to Edith Wheeler library

Douglas Smith will exhibit his original artwork at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library in Monroe in the Ehlers Meeting Room for the month of April.

Smith is editorial cartoonist for the HAN Network. His weekly cartoons appear in The Easton Courier and HAN Network’s other newspapers. A Stratford resident, Smith, has been drawing professionally since 1984.

In addition to HAN Network, his cartoons have appeared in Hometown Publications, The Champlain Valley News, The Meriden Record Journal, The Journal Inquirer, Graphic Arts Monthly, The Whittenburg Door Magazine and as freelance advertising illustrations.

For several years, Smith drew the weekly feature, Rollie, in Hometown Publication’s classified section.

He is a four-time recipient of a New England Newspaper and Press Association award for Editorial Cartooning and a two-time winner of the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists Editorial Cartoonist Award.

Smith hosts a weekly segment on HAN Network ‘s Connecticut Pulse called Drawing Conclusions in which he discusses the week’s cartoons.

He has written several children’s ebooks, all available from Amazon. The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library is located at 733 Monroe Turnpike in Monroe.