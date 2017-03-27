FCIAC Tour: Student athletes, coaches preview spring season with HAN

The Spring 2017 FCIAC Tour is underway on Tuesday, March 28.

The HAN Network crew will be out of the studio for the next two weeks, interviewing student athletes and coaches at all 17 FCIAC high schools.

You can follow all the tour action on Twitter at HANNetworkCT and on Snapchat at HAN.Network. All interview will be shared within a few days on HAN.Network.

Where will we be? Check out our schedule (may be subject to change) below.

Tuesday, March 28:

Danbury High School

Ridgefield High School

Wednesday, March 29:

St. Joseph High School

Trumbull High School

Thursday, March 30:

Norwalk High School

Darien High School

Friday, March 31:

Trinity Catholic High School

Stamford High School

Monday, April 3:

Trinity Catholic High School

Staples High School

Tuesday, April 4:

Greenwich High School

Westhill High School

Wednesday, April 5:

Brien McMahon High School

New Canaan High School

Thursday, April 6:

Fairfield Warde High School

Friday, April 7:

Bridgeport Central High School

Fairfield Ludlowe High School

HAN’s spring season launches in the midst of our FCIAC tour. Our first game is Saturday, April 1, when Darien High boys lacrosse faces off with Yorktown.

During the tour, Coffee Break’s Kate Czaplinski will be keeping you updated on the latest local news on HAN.Network.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.