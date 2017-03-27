Childhood cancer fundraiser next week

Tickets are on sale for a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser, A Celebration of Sound, April 7 at the I.M. Smitten art gallery in Trumbull. The event features a brass band, food and drinks in an innovative gallery space.

Fiona Porter, a candidate for the society’s Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter 2017 Woman of the Year, will host the event. She and her 9-year-old daughter Sabrina have been sewing custom pillows to raise money for the society. Pillows start at $8 and are available by emailing [email protected]

Tickets for the fundraiser are $75 and are available through Eventbrite.com. The I.M. Smitten Gallery is located at 1 Trefoil Drive.