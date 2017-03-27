Trumbull Times

Childhood cancer fundraiser next week

By Donald Eng on March 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Tickets are on sale for a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society fundraiser, A Celebration of Sound, April 7 at the I.M. Smitten art gallery in Trumbull. The event features a brass band, food and drinks in an innovative gallery space.

Fiona Porter, a candidate for the society’s Connecticut Westchester Hudson Valley Chapter 2017 Woman of the Year, will host the event. She and her 9-year-old daughter Sabrina have been sewing custom pillows to raise money for the society. Pillows start at $8 and are available by emailing [email protected]

Tickets for the fundraiser are $75 and are available through Eventbrite.com. The I.M. Smitten Gallery is located at 1 Trefoil Drive.

Related posts:

  1. Schedule of flu clinics – expansion of insurance providers
  2. Many show support for Shelton teen through fund-raising page
  3. National Diabetes Awareness Month focuses on prevention
  4. Trumbull prepares for Memorial Day ceremonies, parade

Tags: ,

Previous Post Two little kittens available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter Next Post FCIAC Tour: Student athletes, coaches preview spring season with HAN
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress