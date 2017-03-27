Trumbull delegation honors sixth graders for women’s history essays

State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) held a ceremony at the Trumbull Library to honor sixth grade winners of their third annual essay contest on March 11.

All public and private schools with sixth grade students in the town of Trumbull were invited to participate in the National Women’s History Month contest by writing a 300-word essay on the topic, “Important Women in Connecticut’s History and How Their Contributions to the State and Nation Affect Me.”

Each student was asked to focus on one notable Connecticut woman, detailing her life and accomplishments and what those accomplishments mean to them. The students read their essays and received an official state citation and a state seal of Connecticut pin from the Connecticut General Assembly.

One winner and one runner-up were chosen by each school and were invited along with their family members and school staff to a Saturday ceremony at the Trumbull Library.

The winners and runners up were:

Hillcrest Middle School

Lizzie Steeves, Ella Grasso

Ava Meagher, Madeline L’Engle

Madison Middle School

Magdalena Seres, Catharine Beecher

Reshma Kode, Mary Hall

St. Theresa School

Enzo Maia, Emeline Roberts Jones

Paul James, Rebecca Lobo

The Trumbull Delegation thanked the Trumbull Library for hosting the ceremony and the principals, teachers and students of the schools for participating in the essay contest.