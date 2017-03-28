Bowling: Chris Barrett sweeps in Friday League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League’s Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) has increased its lead to 13 points over Team 6 (Charles Fereira, Paul Schuerlein, Joe Sabol, Mike Bartolotta).

Chris Barrett had a super day with the high scratch single of 257, the series scratch high of 704, and the series with handicap of 800 ( good for a season high second place).

Sam Caiola had the single game with handicap of 294.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 211.

Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on March 21 has Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone) holding onto first place by three points.

There are now 10 points between the first and fourth place teams.

John Verdeschi and Guy Favreau had the high single game scratch of 268 and had the single game with handicap of 297.

Carl Bluestein had the high scratch series of 663 and Ernie Santo the series with handicap of 736.

The league’s individual high average has Carl Bluestein at 199.56.

Dave Martini is still the high individual match point leader with 105 points.