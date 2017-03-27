Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

March 27, 2017

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling at Nutmeg Bowl on has Team 2 (Jim Frisino, Hugh Norton, John Campbell, Angelo Cordone) in first place by three points.

There are still only ten points between the first and fifth place teams.

Art Pranger had the high single game scratch of 257, and the single game with handicap of 284.  

Mike Bartolotta had the high scratch series of 645 and Pepe Cruz the series with handicap of 738.

The league’s individual high average has a tie with Carl Bluestein and Angelo Grande both at 198.73.Dave Martini is the high individual match point leader with 99 points.

At the Nutmeg Lanes, the Friday League’s Team 3 (Bob Thompson, Dave Martini, Gerry Cordone, George Warner) increased its lead to 11 points over Team 11 (Ben Coppolella, Mark Ryan, Bob Oleyar, John Verdeschi).

Henry Giller, a new bowler, had the high scratch single of 257, the single game with handicap of 290, and the series scratch high of 660.  

Robert Winston had the series with handicap of 783.

The league’s individual high average is Rich Schwam at 210.

