Trumbull Senior Center announces upcoming events and trips for April

The Trumbull Senior Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

Upcoming events in April

Mark Albertson presents — Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m. Decisive Day, April 6, 1917 (Trumbull Senior Center).

Community acupuncture — Monday, April 10 and April 24, 10:30 a.m. Are you interested in trying acupuncture? Join us for a group acupuncture session with Licensed Acupuncturist Jim Fitzpatrick. $15 for one hour session.

Lunch and learn resources for low vision — Tuesday, April 11, 11 a.m. The Lions Low Vision Committee of Fairfield & New Haven counties will feature a presentation about issues and resources concerning low vision problems. Lunch will be sponsored by Comfort Keepers.

Healthy Hearts cooking demo — Wednesday, April 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Joseph’s Center in Trumbull will be present to hold a heart healthy cooking demo at the Center.

Lunch and learn energize Connecticut — Tuesday, April 18, 11:30 a.m. Join us for a trip to the Energize Connecticut Center in North Haven for a tour and lunch.

Panel discussion — Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. This event will answer questions for seniors and their families who may be searching for legal direction, living options, home care options and information on facilities.

Lunch and learn fraud watch — Wednesday, April 26, 1-2 p.m. The AARP Fraud Watch Network will hold a presentation about identity theft, investment fraud and how to protect yourself against scams.

Lunch and movie — Friday, April 21, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature film: Life on the Line. Beau is one of the hardworking men who risk their lives to work “on the line” and keep the electric grid running. As a deadly storm hits, Beau must face down impending disaster and keep his community safe. Starring John Travolta.

Trumbull Senior Citizen Commission meeting — Friday, April 28, 10 a.m. Meetings are held in the Long Hill conference room located in Town Hall and are open to the public.

Monthly birthday party — Thursday, April 28, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our April birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. Sponsored by Synergy Home Care.

Bingo — Friday, April 28, 1-2:30 p.m. Prizes and refreshments. Seating is limited. RSVP. Sponsored by the Trumbull Senior Commission and Synergy Home Care.

Day Trips

The Bruce Museum and Bull Head’s Diner — Tuesday, April 25. Take a ride to visit the Bruce Museum in Greenwich and view the art exhibition of French Impressionist Alfred Sisley (1839-1899). After the exhibit, enjoy lunch at the Bull Head’s Diner in Stamford. Admission to the museum is free; you are responsible for the cost of your lunch.

Tapestry: The Carol King Songbook at Nelson Hall Theater — Thursday, April 27. Visit the Nelson Hall Theater in Cheshire to see the musical, featuring Suzanne O’Davis. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry. Before the show, enjoy lunch at Nelson Hall’s delicious on site restaurant called the Spring House Bistro. Tickets cost $26 per person; you are responsible for the cost of your lunch. Make checks payable to Elim Park. Checks only. Payments are due at the time of reservation. RSVP by April 13. Maximum of 25 people.