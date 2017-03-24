Obituary: Elvira DeLuca Ludford, 99, formerly Trumbull

Elvira DeLuca Ludford

Elvira was 10 years old when she arrived in America from Santa Lucia di Serino, Italy, where she was born in 1917.

She mastered English beautifully and became a reporter for the Bridgeport Post while still attending Harding High School. She married William Ludford, moved to Trumbull and had two children, Bruce and Pamela.

Elvira worked as a travel agent for Beibel Travel in Stratford and traveled the world on many far — flung “familiarization trips.” She became President of the Trumbull Historical Society and taught Italian at the Trumbull Senior Center working well into her nineties.

Elvira was predeceased by her husband and her daughter.

Several years ago she moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia to be with her son.

She passed away on March 9, 2017 at the age of 99.