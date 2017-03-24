Pequonnock Trail extension to begin next month

The state Department of Transportation will begin work on the Pequonnock River Trail from, Route 127 to Quarry Road, starting next month. The project consists of constructing a multi-use pedestrian trail connecting Twin Brooks Park to an existing trail on Quarry Road.

Work is scheduled to include the rehabilitation of a historic railroad bridge that runs over the Merritt Parkway, constructing culvert tunnels under two exit/entrance ramps of Route 15 and Route 25, sidewalks, associated lighting, and landscaping. The DOT expects to complete the project by December 1.

There will be limited weekend closures on the Exit 49 off ramp of Route 15 and Exit 8 of Route 25. These closures are to be announced at a later date. Traffic control personnel and signing patterns will be utilized to guide motorists through the work zone.

The regular work schedule for this project is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.