Trumbull Times

Annual literary competition seeks entries

By Donald Eng on March 24, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Organizers are once again seeking submissions for the Trumbull Arts Festival’s annual literary competition.

The competition is open to anyone in third grade or older, including all adults. Arts Coordinator Emily Areson and literary competition volunteer Joanna Leone encourage those interested to send in their unpublished fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

All entries must be postmarked by May 29. Winners will be notified by mail in August, and receive their awards at the Trumbull Literary Ceremony on September 10 at the Trumbull library.

Contact Leone at [email protected] or Areson at [email protected] for an application or call the Trumbull Arts Department at 203-452-5065.

Arts Festival and Literary Competition organizers are also seeking sponsors. Business owners, organizations and individuals may contact Areson or Leone for sponsorship information.

Related posts:

  1. Officials: Literary competition is secure
  2. Seeking artisans/crafters for Trumbull Arts Festival
  3. Trumbull Arts Festival seeks volunteers/vendors
  4. Festival weekend: Fireworks, art spark fall fun

Tags: , ,

Previous Post School News Next Post Academic decathletes win gold
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress