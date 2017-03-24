Annual literary competition seeks entries

Organizers are once again seeking submissions for the Trumbull Arts Festival’s annual literary competition.

The competition is open to anyone in third grade or older, including all adults. Arts Coordinator Emily Areson and literary competition volunteer Joanna Leone encourage those interested to send in their unpublished fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

All entries must be postmarked by May 29. Winners will be notified by mail in August, and receive their awards at the Trumbull Literary Ceremony on September 10 at the Trumbull library.

Contact Leone at [email protected] or Areson at [email protected] for an application or call the Trumbull Arts Department at 203-452-5065.

Arts Festival and Literary Competition organizers are also seeking sponsors. Business owners, organizations and individuals may contact Areson or Leone for sponsorship information.