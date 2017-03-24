School News

Frenchtown School

This week our classes have been participating in the In-School Fruit and Vegetable Challenge.

Our Multi-Cultural Dinner will be held on Friday, March 24 from 6:30- 9 p.m.

Frenchtown is having our first Family Fun Time at Insports on Saturday, April 1, from 3-5 p.m. No entrance fee. Fun organized games, raffles and food for purchase at the Game On Bar & Grill. Join us for some Frenchtown Fun. You must RSVP to attend.

Grade 3 will be hosting a Math Night for grade 3 parents and their third grader on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-8 p.m. More information will be sent home.

All students will participate in Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, April 7. Information will be sent home.

No school from April 10-April 14 for spring recess.

Every Tuesday is Spirit Day. Students and staff wear blue and white and wear red, white and blue for Citizenship on the last Tuesday of the month.

We are collecting Box Tops for Education. Please send in your box stops to earn money for Frenchtown.

We are enrolled in the ShopRite for Education program. Our school code is 49972 and we earn points towards free educational equipment. The program runs until April 26. Enroll at shopriteforeducation.com. Local ShopRite’s that participate are in East Haven, Hamden, Milford, Orange, Stratford, Wallingford and West Haven. It’s not too late to enroll your card.

If you order from Amazon, please consider ordering through Amazon Smiles and supporting Frenchtown. A portion of your purchase is donated back to the school. https://smile.amazon.com/.