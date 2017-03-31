Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Women to hold food drive at library Saturday

On Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Trumbull Library on Quality Street, Trumbull Community Women (TCW), will once again be collecting food items to benefit the Trumbull Food Pantry.

There will be a book sale going on at the library, with heavy foot traffic anticipated, so the club is hoping for a successful collection.

The pantry serves more than 100 families in Trumbull and depends on the generosity of the community to keep shelves well stocked.

Items in need include: Laundry detergent, dish soap, coffee, napkins, Pasta Roni, applesauce (jars or cans), feminine protections (pads), deodorant (male & female), canned fruit.

 

