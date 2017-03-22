Southern Connecticut College Fair April 5

The Southern Connecticut College Fair will be held on Wednesday, April 5, from 4-8 p.m., at The Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. The fair will give high school students the opportunity to see more than 200 colleges, universities and Gap year programs from throughout the county. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

The fair is the combined effort of Fairfield Ludlowe, Fairfield Warde, Fairfield Prep, Central High, Bassick High, Trumbull High, Fairchild Wheeler Magnet, Harding High, Ansonia High, Joel Barlow, Stratford High, Lauralton Hall, Bunnell High, and Hamden High. The goal is to provide a community-wide event so area students can see and learn about colleges and the college selection process.

“We are happy to bring this event to Bridgeport. With over 200 colleges and universities the event will surely be the area’s biggest college expo. It will be a great opportunity for students and families to meet and talk to college admissions officers. We hope students see the colleges they are interested in as well as learn about new ones,” said organizer Andy Alcosser of Connoisseur Media.

More information about the Southern Connecticut College fair may be found at ctcollegefair.com.