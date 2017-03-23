Trumbull Times

Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk kick off rally April 2

March 23, 2017

On Sunday, April 2, beginning at 2 p.m., the 43rd annual kick-off rally for the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk will take place at the Stratford United Methodist Church, 2600 Main St., Stratford.

The walk is set for Sunday, May 7, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at the Park Avenue entrance to Seaside Park in Bridgeport. At the Rally, presentations will be given by Stratford Baptist Church food pantry and the Thomas Merton Center, Food Pantry Program, as well as an update from Megan Miller of Church World Service.

People to be honored this year are the members of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Bridgeport; Stratford United Methodist Church, and Remedy Partners.

In 2016, the walk raised more than $30,000 with 25% of the monies raised remaining in the Bridgeport area for hunger-related programs. A reception will follow the rally.

For information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284.

