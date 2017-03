Teddy is an adorable, affectionate, black and white, male neutered cat, about 3-4-years young. He is friendly, active at times, also mellow, likes company, and is healthy. He is a real sweetheart.

Teddy urgently needs a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

Please open up your heart and home to Teddy.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].