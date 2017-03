South Park Avenue will be closed between High Ridge Road and Flat Rock Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, through Friday, March 24, and possibly on Monday and Tuesday, March 27 and 28.

“UI is doing tree work in the area,” Easton Police Captain Richard Doyle said. “There will be barriers in place and detour signs. There will be police officers on both ends of the detour.”

Doyle said he would update The Easton Courier as work progresses.