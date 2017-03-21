Obituary: Harry Joseph Martin Jr., 87, of Trumbull

Harry Joseph Martin Jr., 87, of Trumbull, manager of staff accounting at Bridgeport Brass Company, manager of internal auditing at D.M. Read Company, and accounting manager of Palmero Sales in Stratford, husband of the late Anne Kleiner Martin, died March 16, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on April 11, 1929, son of the late Harry and Eva Martin; U.S. Navy, Korean War.

Survived by his children and their spouses, Christine and John Lockwood of Monroe, Timothy and Diana Martin of Indianapolis, Ind., four grandchildren, nephew/godson, godson, and many cousins and friends.

Also predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Paul Laliberte.

Services: Saturday, April 1, 2 p.m., St. Stephen’s Church, Trumbull. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions: Christ the King Church, Memorial Fund, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull, CT 06611.