Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club holds meeting

The Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club will hold their monthly meeting featuring guest speaker Lee Ganim, “That Garden Guy” on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., at the Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street, Stratford.

Meetings are held on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. The Club welcomes beginner gardeners and anyone with an interest in gardening.

Information: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.