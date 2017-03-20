Obituary: Rosalie F. Chonka Amidon, 97, of Trumbull

Trumbull Times

By Trumbull Times on March 20, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Rosalie F. Chonka Amidon, 97, of Trumbull, wife of the late W. Warren Amidon, died March 18, at home.

Born in Stratford, daughter of the late Andrew and Rose Fedor Chonka.

Survivors include son, William W. Amidon III and his wife, Anne of Trumbull, grandchildren, W. Warren Amidon IV and his fiancé, Rose Jensen, Jennettie R. Amidon and Wendy E. Amidon.

Also predeceased by two brothers, Andrew and Charles Chonka.

Services: Wednesday, March 22, 9:45 a.m., Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull and at 10:30 a.m., in St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main Street, Trumbull. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-7.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.

