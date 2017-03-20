Obituary: Mia Rose McCaffrey, 6, of Trumbull

Mia Rose McCaffrey, 6, of Trumbull, died March 17, with parents, Marian and Jim McCaffrey by her side.

Besides her parents, survivors include her brother, James, 5, great-grandmother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Calling hours: Tuesday, March 21, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Celebration of Life funeral service: Wednesday, March 22, at 10 a.m., Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Both are open to the public. Private burial follows in Nichols Farm Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions may be made to one of the following charities and/or nonprofits. Each helped Mia and her family tremendously. #MakeItAmazing for someone else. Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer, infiniteloveforkidsfightingcancer.org; Make-A-Wish Connecticut, ct.wish.org; Give Kids the World, gktw.org; LIVFree, livfreetoday.org; The Tommy Fund @ Smilow Cancer Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, tommyfund.org; Circle of Care, thecircleofcare.org; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, mskcc.org; Do It For the Love, doitforthelove.org.