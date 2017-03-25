Trumbull High School Culinary Arts students highlighted

As part of the 2017 One Book, One Town program, the Trumbull Library’s annual afternoon book discussion on Thursday, March 16, served a lunch prepared by Trumbull High School Culinary Arts students, under the direction of instructor Chef Craig Voytek.

Chefs Christian Sweeney, Anthony Martinho, Andrew Sweeney, and Amanda Suarez, all seniors at Trumbull High in the Culinary Arts program, served up a lunch inspired by the 2017 One Book, One Town selection Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss.

Soup choices included mock turtle soup, a favorite of President Millard Fillmore; cheeseburger soup, inspired by President William Clinton; chicken creole, served in the White House during the presidency of President James Madison; and clam chowder, a favorite of President Franklin Pierce. Accompanying the soups, the students prepared braided Rueben bread, cornbread, stuffed broccoli rabe bread, and monkey bread.

The lunch was followed by a Presidential Courage book discussion, led by Trumbull Library Director, Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen.

For more information on this year’s programs, a full schedule of One Book, One Town programming is available on the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.