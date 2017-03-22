Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 23-29, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday

March 23-29, 2017

2:30 a.m. — Styles of the First Ladies

3:45 a.m. — Was the 2016 Presidential Election Unique?

5:30 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Mercy, State Semi Final

7 a.m. — Debate on Electoral v. Popular Vote: St. Joseph v. Trumbull High

8:30 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning 3/15 Meeting

12:30 p.m. — Americana Music Tribute

1:30 p.m. — Boys Varsity Basketball: THS v. Fairfield Prep, State Round #2

3 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. New London, State Final

4:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/16 Budget Vote Meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/20 Budget Vote Meeting