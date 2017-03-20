New York Times bestselling author Stephen Spignesi leads book discussion

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on March 20, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Stephen Spignesi, historian and New York Times bestselling author will lead a book discussion of Presidential Courage, by Michael Beschloss, on Thursday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Spignesi is the author of several books, including 499 Facts About Hip-Hop Hamilton and the Rest of America’s Founding Fathers. He is a history professor, emeritus University of New Haven.

Presidential Courage is Trumbull Library’s 2017 One Book, One Town community read book selection.

The discussion is free and open to the public. Refreshments are provided by Trumbull Stop & Shop.

 

