U.S. Army National Guard Pvt. Matthew C. Klas graduates from basic infantry training

U.S. Army National Guard Pvt. Matthew C. Klas has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, as well as military courtesy, drill and ceremony and the military justice system. He also completed rigorous physical-fitness training and foot marches and underwent instruction and practice in rifle marksmanship, bayonet use, unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, basic first aid and chemical warfare.

Klas is a 2015 graduate of Trumbull High School and the son of Michael P. and Karen E. Klas.