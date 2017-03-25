Trumbull Times

U.S. Army National Guard Pvt. Matthew C. Klas graduates from basic infantry training

By Julie Miller on March 25, 2017 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

U.S. Army National Guard Pvt. Matthew C. Klas has graduated from basic infantry training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, as well as military courtesy, drill and ceremony and the military justice system. He also completed rigorous physical-fitness training and foot marches and underwent instruction and practice in rifle marksmanship, bayonet use, unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, basic first aid and chemical warfare.

Klas is a 2015 graduate of Trumbull High School and the son of Michael P. and Karen E. Klas.

Related posts:

  1. Dancing fundraiser benefits MORE Group of Trumbull (SLIDESHOW)
  2. A bond built in space: Teachers from different generations reflect on science education
  3. Trumbull High School prepares for mock car crash Friday
  4. U.S. Air Force Airman Matthew R. Antunes graduates from basic military training

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Elvira DeLuca Ludford, 99, formerly Trumbull Next Post Reel Dad: Beauty and the Beast — An unnecessary remake
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress