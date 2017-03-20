Trumbull Times

Police: Employee at mall restaurant threatened customer with butcher knife

By Donald Eng on March 20, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

An employee of Sarku Japan Restaurant, located in the Westfield Trumbull Mall, was arrested Sunday, for allegedly threatening a customer with a butcher knife.

According to witnesses, at about 5:30 p.m. Kevi Gonzalez, 20, of Bridgeport, started yelling at customers who were waiting in line, telling them to leave and that there was no more food to be served. When customers complained, he began yelling and swearing at them, police said. The manager later told police that Sarku was not out of food.

An argument ensued with one customer when Gonzalez retreated to the kitchen, and returned wielding a large butcher’s knife, challenging the customer to a fight.

The victim was in the process of reporting the incident to Trumbull Police, when he yelled for help from mall security, who intervened and separated the two.

Gonzalez was charged with breach of peace and threatening. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Related posts:

  1. Women arrested with drugs at Trumbull mall
  2. Target employee beaten, robbed in parking lot
  3. Police: Two suspects arrested for November burglary
  4. Stolen car tip leads to three arrests

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Kia Optima Hybrid offers great range Next Post HAN Arts & Leisure: 'Taking a Hike,' Reel Dad reminisces
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress