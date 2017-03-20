Police: Employee at mall restaurant threatened customer with butcher knife

An employee of Sarku Japan Restaurant, located in the Westfield Trumbull Mall, was arrested Sunday, for allegedly threatening a customer with a butcher knife.

According to witnesses, at about 5:30 p.m. Kevi Gonzalez, 20, of Bridgeport, started yelling at customers who were waiting in line, telling them to leave and that there was no more food to be served. When customers complained, he began yelling and swearing at them, police said. The manager later told police that Sarku was not out of food.

An argument ensued with one customer when Gonzalez retreated to the kitchen, and returned wielding a large butcher’s knife, challenging the customer to a fight.

The victim was in the process of reporting the incident to Trumbull Police, when he yelled for help from mall security, who intervened and separated the two.

Gonzalez was charged with breach of peace and threatening. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.