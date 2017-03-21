Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Language and Culture Club — Ages 10 to adult. Saturday, March 25, 3-4 p.m. Enjoy learning about new places? Like to eat new foods? Learn about cultures and languages as a family by playing games and telling stories in different languages, including Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, and Latin. Free. Register.

Teens: Make and Take Chocolate Workshop — Saturday, March 25, 3-4:30 p.m. Kim Larkin of Klassic Kreations presents a fun chocolate program for young candy entrepreneurs. Learn some chocolate history, play chocolate trivia, and best of all, make your own delicious chocolate creations. Free. Register.

Children’s Events

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Monday, March 27 and Wednesday, March 29, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident. Register.

Preschool University for 4’s and 5’s — Tuesday, March 28, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Preschoolers will practice the skills needed for kindergarten all while having fun with this new story time format. Register. Child or caregiver Trumbull resident.

Baby Café — Birth thru Age 2. Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of rhythm and rhymes guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in. Child or care-giver Trumbull resident.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Drop-in Craft — All ages. Saturday, March 25, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fun crafts to do in the Children’s Room. Drop in.

Caterpillars Storytime — Birth to 12 months. Monday, March 27, 10:15-10:45a.m. Join us for a fun morning storytime where we will enjoy gentle songs, stories, puppets, and more. Drop in.

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 years. Monday, March 27, 11-11:30am. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Parent/Child Book Group — Parents and grades 4-6. Monday, March 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Read books together and connect with your child. March’s book is Mars Evacuees, by Sophia McDougall. Fresh and funny adventure-filled tween novel about a group of kids evacuated to Mars. Discussion and snack. Register once as a pair; first six pairs get copy. Details online.

Storytime 2 1/2 to 3s — Wednesday, March 29, 10:30-11 a.m. Come join us for storytime. We’ll read and create some fun art to take home. Drop in.

Ukulele for Beginners — Grade 5–adults. Wednesday, March 29, 6-7 p.m. Have you ever wanted to learn to play the ukulele? It’s easier than you think: learn the basics in one hour. Registration required if you do not own a ukulele; drop in if you do (except a baritone one).

Toddler Yoga with Jyothi — Ages 1-4. Thursday, March 30, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents welcome. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in an age-appropriate setting with music. Mats not required. Register; 10 max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org, to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and register online.