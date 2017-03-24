Spring Theatre Arts workshops offered

The Trumbull Parks & Recreation Department are announcing a new 4-week Spring Theatre Arts workshops beginning April 1 (April 1, 6, 22, 29; (no class April 15). These workshops are for grades 1-3 (9:30-10:45 a.m.), and grades 4-5 (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.), and will allow students of all levels to have fun and explore their creative side while they learn how to tell stories through their bodies and voice.

Students will participate in different activities and games to establish the building block of good storytelling. These workshops will also touch on improvisation, active listening, storytelling and expanding imagination. Workshops will take place at the Madison Middle School auditorium, 4630 Madison Ave.

For more information, visit trumbullyouth.org.

Registration forms are also available at the Recreation Department, 5892 Main St.

Email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.