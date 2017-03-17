Trumbull Times

Obituary: Marguerite “Rite” Leopold, 71, of Shelton

March 17, 2017

Marguerite “Rite” Leopold, 71, of Shelton, receptionist, wife of Robert W. Leopold, died March 13.

Born in Bridgeport on July 10, 1945 to the late Sharron and Marguerite Washburn Doerner.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Rodgerson (Elizabeth) of Trumbull and Jamie Rodgerson (Kristine) of New Jersey, sister, Charlotte Boroway of Trumbull and brothers, Thomas Doerner (Jeanne) and William Doerner (Julie), both of Monroe, stepchildren, Robert Leopold (Sally) of Massachusetts, Tammy Leopold (Kevin Saunders) of South Glastonbury, Tracy Materetsky (Steve) of New Jersey, Jennifer Louis (JJ) of West Hartford and Jaison Leopold of Shelton and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Also predeceased by brother, Sharron Elliot Doerner, sister, Marsha Gabris and nephew, Thomas Boroway.

Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford.

