Police investigate mugging of on-duty security guard

By Donald Eng on March 17, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Trumbull Police are investigating an attempted robbery of a private security guard while he was on duty in the Oakview Drive area of town.

On Thursday March 9th, at approximately 7:00 pm, the guard stopped behind a silver colored Toyota Corolla, parked in the area of 100 Oakview Drive. He exited his vehicle, and was approached by the suspect, who was the operator of the Toyota.

The suspect asked the guard for a light and when the guard looked away, the suspect struck him in the face and said “Give me what you got”.

A scuffle ensued, the suspect broke free and fled the scene in his vehicle driving off towards Old Town Road. The guard received minor injuries during the altercation.

The suspect was described as an African American male, approximately 5’8”, 150 pounds, with short facial hair. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie at the time.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665 or via the anonymous and confidential Tip Line at trumbull-ct.gov/police.

