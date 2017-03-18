Campus News

Ithaca College — Lauren Chase will spend the 2017 Spring break volunteering with five nonprofit organizations in Washington, D.C. that directly address issues of hunger and food insecurity, and will learn firsthand how access to food impacts people’s ability to come out of poverty. The five organizations are: DC Central Kitchen, The Capital Area Food Bank, City Blossoms, Bread for the City and Neighborhood Farm Initiative.

Dean’s List

Merrimack College — Jacob Howes, Sarah Polzello, Jonathan Suporn

Morrisville State College — Nicole Chiappetta

Vanderbilt University — Justin M. Lynch, Chemical Engineering major, class of 2019, College of Engineering.

Degree Earned

Clarkson University — Kyle B. Bostick, Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Information and Analysis

Honors List

Fairleigh Dickinson University — Tina DeLucia