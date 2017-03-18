Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on March 18, 2017 in News, Schools · 0 Comments

Ithaca College — Lauren Chase will spend the 2017 Spring break volunteering with five nonprofit organizations in Washington, D.C. that directly address issues of hunger and food insecurity, and will learn firsthand how access to food impacts people’s ability to come out of poverty. The five organizations are: DC Central Kitchen, The Capital Area Food Bank, City Blossoms, Bread for the City and Neighborhood Farm Initiative.

Dean’s List

Merrimack College — Jacob Howes, Sarah Polzello, Jonathan Suporn

Morrisville State College — Nicole Chiappetta

Vanderbilt University — Justin M. Lynch, Chemical Engineering major, class of 2019, College of Engineering.

Degree Earned

Clarkson University — Kyle B. Bostick, Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Information and Analysis

Honors List

Fairleigh Dickinson University — Tina DeLucia

Related posts:

  1. Campus News
  2. Campus News
  3. Campus News
  4. Campus News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Order mulch now during Trumbull High School hockey team's annual sale
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress