Chory: Let your voice be heard

As most of you are aware, Governor Malloy recently proposed his two-year budget and if enacted, it could have a devastating impact on the quality of education that Trumbull will be able to provide our students.

Governor Malloy’s proposal to reduce the amount of education funding that Trumbull receives from the state by $900,000, coupled with the potential for the state to transfer $5.5 million in teacher pension obligation to Trumbull, will negatively affect the town’s budget by over $6.4 million in each of the next two years.

Under the governor’s proposal, there is simply no way to shield the Board of Education’s budget request from receiving a sizable reduction; we will be forced to make difficult programming choices that will directly impact student learning and the quality of our education system.

Senator Marilyn Moore (D-22), who represents all of Trumbull and portions of Bridgeport and Monroe in the State Senate, has scheduled a listening tour designed so residents of Trumbull can express their feelings about the proposed state budget and the impact it will have on our town and education system to her. She will be in Trumbull on Tuesday, March 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chamber Room at Trumbull Town Hall.

I urge all residents to attend this meeting and express your concerns to Senator Moore. Your voice matters. We need your support to ensure that we can protect the investments we’ve made in our outstanding education system and that we can continue to invest in the future of our students.

Please join me on Tuesday, March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Trumbull Town Hall. If you cannot attend, please take a few minutes to call her office at 860-240-0425 or email her at [email protected]