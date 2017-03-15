Trumbull to get ‘Seussified’

Trumbull High School’s award-winning theater program premieres its 2017 spring musical, Seussical, on Friday, March 17, at the Robert E. McCarthy Auditorium at Trumbull High School. More than 120 student performers, designers and technicians have been busy at work recreating the imaginative world of Dr. Seuss, and audiences “ages 1 to 100” will be delighted by the “places they’ll go” during this show.

Seussical the Musical weaves together a host of familiar favorites from Dr. Seuss’s stories. Led by the Cat in the Hat, old friends such as Horton the Elephant, Yertle the Turtle, and the lovable tiny Whos come together to tell a tale of friendship, loyalty and acceptance. This fast-paced, fully sung-through production will capture the imagination of the “smallest of small,” while the eclectic mix of hip-hop, Latin, and pop dance styles is designed to be fun for audience members of all ages.

Christopher Conaway, a junior playing Horton, said the show was not a typical musical.

“This show features so many styles and genres that everyone will find a favorite,” he said.

Senior and veteran cast member Tessa Speaks, who portrays the quirky Gertrude McFuzz, said elementary school students have responded to seeing their favorite characters come alive.

“I can’t wait to see their enthusiasm for the fully staged show,” she said.

The idea to perform Seussical the Musical began immediately after Trumbull High’s 2016 win for “Outstanding Production” at the Connecticut High School Musical Theatre Awards gala. A seven-time nominee for the program’s top award, Trumbull finally brought home the honor for its production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Garnering a total of nine awards last year has set the bar high for this year’s show, but the cast and crew say they are up to the task.

The production brings the hand-drawn world of Dr. Seuss’s illustrations into 3-D, with tremendous Truffula trees and the whimsical world of Whoville. The innovative set design, brought to life by a team of parents and faculty, began as a concept on paper by Trumbull High alumni Stephanie Bont, Class of 2010, and Sam Maloney, Class of 2012. Both designers got their start in the Trumbull theater program during their time as students. Now in graduate school for architecture, Maloney said his work with the school theater gave him a good start.

“At 16 years old, I found myself collaborating with a team, executing challenging projects on tight deadlines, and generating creative ideas for design, marketing, and educational outreach,” he said. “Now, as I complete my graduate degree, I find myself constantly using the skills I built as a teenager in the theater program.”

The cast and team are also excited to expand the show to five performances over two weekends this year.

“After all the hard work, it’s over in the blink of an eye,” said senior Andrea Alicea. “Now we can really appreciate the experience!”

Performances will run the evenings of March 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30 and there will be a Sunday matinee on March 19 at 2 p.m. Visit thsmusicals.com for ticket information, photos, videos, and other information.