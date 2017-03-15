Indoor track: Trumbull earns two medals at Nationals

Closing out a highly successful indoor track season, Trumbull High medaled in two events this past weekend at the New Balance Indoor Track Nationals.

The meet features the top athletes in the sport from 40-plus states around the country and Canada providences at the Armory in New York City.

Running first for the team was Kate Romanchick, who qualified for the Emerging Elite 2 mile run.

Following up on her school record performance at the New England championships, Romanchick ran another very strong race. She ran just behind the leaders throughout the race, moving up nicely over the final 400 meters to place fifth overall.

Her time of 10:54 was just a second off her best time ever and the second fastest ever run by an Eagle indoor athlete (she holds the fastest time and record for THS).

Romanchick finished the season as the #1 ranked two-miler in the state with one of the top times in the country this winter.

The state champion sprint medley relay team also competed in the Emerging Elite event at the Armory.

Leading off on the 200 meter leg was Colin McLevy, who had his best split of the season as he handed off to Nigel Hayes.

Hayes also had a very strong leg, passing the baton to Tyler Rubush for the 400 meter leg.

Rubush handed off in second place in the heat to Tyler Gleen for the anchor 800 meter leg.

Gleen went out hard from the start, passing the lead team early in the first lap and held on as the team placed first in their heat.

Their time of 3:35 was their fastest of the season by three seconds, and narrowly missed breaking the school record set in 1998 at the same meet.

Hamden ran a 3:34 team time in a later heat to take the overall victory, as the Eagles represented themselves well to place second.

Three-time state 600 meter champion Gleen closed out his indoor track career at THS with a 21st place finish in the 800 meters as he ran a 1:56.