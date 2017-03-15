Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 16-22, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday
March 16-22, 2017
1 a.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12 (48m)
2 a.m. — Jack Sings Dino Cabaret Concert (1h, 28m)
4 a.m. — THS Senior Talent Showcase (1h, 28m)
5:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Norwich, State Quarter Final (1h, 11m)
7 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/11 Public Hearing (40m)
7:45 a.m. — Styles of the First Ladies (1h, 15m)
9 a.m. — Was the 2016 Presidential Election Unique? (1h, 45m)
11 a.m. — Jack Sings Dino Cabaret Concert (1h, 28m)
12:45 p.m. — Styles of the First Ladies (1h, 15m)
2 p.m. — Was the 2016 Presidential Election Unique? (1h, 45m)
4 p.m. — Debate on Electoral v. Popular Vote: St. Joseph v. Trumbull High (1h, 24m)
5:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/11 Public Hearing (40m)
6:15 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Public Works 3/8 Public Hearing (2h, 10m)
8:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/13 Meeting (TBD)
10:30 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning 3/15 Meeting