Trumbull Community Television schedule — March 16-22, 2017

March 15, 2017

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

 

Thursday-Wednesday

March 16-22, 2017

1 a.m. — Ask the First Selectman Episode #12 (48m)

2 a.m. — Jack Sings Dino Cabaret Concert (1h, 28m)

4 a.m. — THS Senior Talent Showcase (1h, 28m)

5:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS v. Norwich, State Quarter Final (1h, 11m)

7 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/11 Public Hearing (40m)

7:45 a.m. — Styles of the First Ladies (1h, 15m)

9 a.m. — Was the 2016 Presidential Election Unique? (1h, 45m)

11 a.m. — Jack Sings Dino Cabaret Concert (1h, 28m)

12:45 p.m. — Styles of the First Ladies (1h, 15m)

2 p.m. — Was the 2016 Presidential Election Unique? (1h, 45m)

4 p.m. — Debate on Electoral v. Popular Vote: St. Joseph v. Trumbull High (1h, 24m)

5:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/11 Public Hearing (40m)

6:15 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Public Works 3/8 Public Hearing (2h, 10m)

8:30 p.m. — Govt: Board of Finance 3/13 Meeting (TBD)

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Planning & Zoning 3/15 Meeting

