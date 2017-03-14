Blizzard watch canceled, winter storm warning in effect for area as snow continues

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow and sleet, which is in effect until midnight Tuesday night. The blizzard warning has been cancelled.

The winter storm warning is in effect for southeastern and coastal southwestern Connecticut, eastern portions of northeastern New Jersey, and southern Westchester County.

Hazard types include heavy snow and sleet, with near blizzard conditions, mainly this morning.

Snow and sleet accumulations could be 4 to 14 inches of snow and sleet are expected, with highest amounts away from the coast.

Snowfall rates could be up to 1 to 2 inches per hour at times.

The snow will mix with and possibly change to sleet this morning. Rain may mix in at times closer to the coast. The precipitation will change back to all snow before ending this evening.

Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Isolated gusts of 55 to 60

mph are possible.

Temperatures will be around 30.

Visibilities could be one quarter mile or less at times.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow

are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel…keep an extra flashlight…food…

and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The full forecast:

Tuesday Snow before 9am, then snow and sleet. The snow and sleet could be heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow after 2pm. Steady temperature around 30. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of three to five inches possible.

Tuesday night Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Areas of blowing snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph.