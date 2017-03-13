Bridgeport Rescue Mission ready for nor’easter

The blizzard expected to hit the area tomorrow is also expected to bring an influx of homeless men, women and families to the door of Bridgeport Rescue Mission. Mission staff is ready, and prepared to meet the increased demand on their services as temperatures drop.

“The homeless simply can’t survive outside this time of year,” said Executive Director Terry Wilcox. “That’s why we look for signs of hypothermia —shivering, nausea, confusion, slurred speech. Especially for people who are older, ill or in poor physical condition, it can be a life or death situation.”

A warm environment, hot meals, dry clothes and heavy blankets are all most people need to avert danger, Wilcox explained. In addition to the dozens of men and women served each night in their emergency shelters, the Mission has prepared extra room to accommodate the additional men and women expected to seek emergency shelter during the frigid temperatures. “We’ve converted part of our chapel into a men’s overflow shelter and are making extra bed space in our women’s emergency shelter to house as many individuals as we can safely accommodate.”

Wilcox invites the community to help the Mission care for the homeless during the extreme cold weather and throughout the winter months, and they can do so in several different ways. “Donations of food staples to help feed our increased number of guests and donations of winter gear such as coats, gloves, hats and scarves to help keep folks warm are greatly appreciated,” he said. Monetary gifts also are needed to help cover the costs of the Mission’s utility bills, which increase as the weather grows colder and the guest numbers rise.

For more information on donation drop-off sites and the Mission’s programs and services for homeless and hurting men, women and children, visit BridgeportRescueMission.org or contact Donna Romano, director of marketing at 203-520-2997 or [email protected].