State of emergency declared, updated storm closings

First Selectman Tim Herbst has declared a State of Emergency in town, according to a message posted on the town’s website.

A parking ban is in effect in town from 11 p.m. tonight for the duration of snow-removal. The storm may cause power outages, which should be reported to the United Illuminating Co. at 1-800-722-5584. Downed trees or power lines should be reported to 911.

Trumbull public and private schools are closed Tuesday, as are all town offices and facilities.

Both town libraries are closed Tuesday.

Westfield Trumbull mall is closed Tuesday. Restaurants, department stores and fitness centers may differ in their hours.